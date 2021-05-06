Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. UFP Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

