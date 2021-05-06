Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ePlus worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

