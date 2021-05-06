Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $354.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $354.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.13.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,789. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
