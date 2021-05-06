Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $354.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $354.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,789. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

