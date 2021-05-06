ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $10,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

