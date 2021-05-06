ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 1,176,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

