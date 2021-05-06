Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Trading Down 3.9%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

