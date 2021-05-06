CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. CEVA has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

