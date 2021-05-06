CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $3.01 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. CertiK has a market cap of $134.33 million and $31.66 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005252 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00266001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.24 or 0.01153397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.00751190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.27 or 1.00399596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,115,304 coins and its circulating supply is 44,612,545 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

