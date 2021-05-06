Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

CCS opened at $78.30 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

