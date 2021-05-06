Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $12.65 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

