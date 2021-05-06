Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Up to $54.14

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.14, but opened at $55.84. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CENT. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.