Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 51,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

