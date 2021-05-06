Centene Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 18,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,194. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Centene by 19.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 277,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

