Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Celo has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $56.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00009522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

