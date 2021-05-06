Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.01. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.

