Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.32 million, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.