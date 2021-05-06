Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Celanese by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $19,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.