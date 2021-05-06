CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

CDW stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.95. 22,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

