Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

