Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $239.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

