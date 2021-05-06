Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

NYSE CAT opened at $237.88 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $239.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

