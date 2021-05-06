Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. Catalent has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

