Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8,463.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 48.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 29.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Catalent by 95.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

