Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.
SAVA opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $117.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
