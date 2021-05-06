Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.