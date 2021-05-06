Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 480.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $222.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average is $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

