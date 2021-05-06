carVertical Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and $336,720.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.