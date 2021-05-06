carVertical (CV) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $13.72 million and $217,863.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00086252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00837832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.88 or 0.09419598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

