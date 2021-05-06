CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Creative Planning increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

