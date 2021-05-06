Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,394. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

