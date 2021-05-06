Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. 1,140,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

