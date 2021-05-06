Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Invests $6.79 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 4.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,185. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25.

