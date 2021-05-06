Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,116 shares of company stock worth $61,963,568. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

