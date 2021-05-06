Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AN traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,116 shares of company stock worth $61,963,568. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
