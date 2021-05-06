Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $47.26 billion and $5.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00073999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00335571 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.