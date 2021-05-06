Capreit (CAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capreit (TSE:CAR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The business had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.