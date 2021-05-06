Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $3,272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $213.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.