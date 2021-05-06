Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.