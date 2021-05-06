Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

