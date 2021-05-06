Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

