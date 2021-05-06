Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after buying an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,827,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

