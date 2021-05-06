Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $254.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.01. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

