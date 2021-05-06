Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,234. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

