Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.09. 163,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,106. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$14.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.03.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

