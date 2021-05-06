Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

