Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,984. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

