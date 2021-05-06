Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 182,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $53,991.35. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

