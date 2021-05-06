Canaccord Genuity Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $260.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.