Canaccord Genuity Lowers Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

