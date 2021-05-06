Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.30.

CWH traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,890 shares of company stock worth $42,134,041. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

