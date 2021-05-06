Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 210.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.