California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

CWT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

